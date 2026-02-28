Viral Video of the Day for February 28, 2026: Man nearly gets blown into pool by insane winds!
Las Vegas, Nevada - In today's Viral Video of the Day, a Las Vegas dad faces off against powerful gusts of wind as he attempts to bring furniture to a safer location.
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, his daughter Cienna films him from inside while the wind sends him stumbling backward toward the pool's edge.
His wife loses it in the background, cackling like a "seagull" and shouting, "He's gonna fall in the pool!"
"lol I knooooow he can hear you laughing while he is struggling," one viewer joked.
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@babyygirlcc