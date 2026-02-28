Viral Video of the Day for February 28, 2026: Man nearly gets blown into pool by insane winds!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

Las Vegas, Nevada - In today's Viral Video of the Day, a Las Vegas dad faces off against powerful gusts of wind as he attempts to bring furniture to a safer location.

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, his daughter Cienna films him from inside while the wind sends him stumbling backward toward the pool's edge.

His wife loses it in the background, cackling like a "seagull" and shouting, "He's gonna fall in the pool!"

"lol I knooooow he can hear you laughing while he is struggling," one viewer joked.

Check it out:

This dad was no match for Las Vegas winds – and his wife's commentary made it even better!
This dad was no match for Las Vegas winds – and his wife's commentary made it even better!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@babyygirlcc
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@babyygirlcc

