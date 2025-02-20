NASA updates earthlings on odds of "city-killer" asteroid strike in 2032

La Cañada Flintridge, California - The chance that an asteroid capable of wiping out a city will hit Earth in eight years has been cut in half to around 1.5%, according to new calculations from NASA.

Asteroid 2024 YR4 as observed by the Magdalena Ridge 2.4m telescope at the New Mexico Institute of Technology on January 27, 2025. © HANDOUT / NASA/MAGDALENA RIDGE 2.4M TELESCOPE/NEW MEXICO INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY/RYAN / AFP

The drop in odds had been widely anticipated by the global astronomical community, which now broadly expects the probability the asteroid will hit Earth on December 22, 2032, to fall down to zero.

For more than 24 hours, the asteroid did have the highest probability of hitting Earth – 3.1% – of such a big space rock in modern forecasting.

Updated calculations posted by NASA late Wednesday said the odds of a direct hit had fallen to 1.5%.

The European Space Agency's separate calculations plunged to 1.38%.

Richard Moissl, head of the ESA's planetary defense office, told AFP this had been expected as the "uncertainty region" where the asteroid could strike starts to "slip off" Earth.

The percentage chance will likely still "wiggle slightly up and down a bit" but is now expected to soon fall below 1%, he added.

It is not clear whether that will happen before the James Webb Space Telescope turns its powerful gaze to the asteroid next month.