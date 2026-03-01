Magical mixed-breed cat goes viral: "It's like someone drew him"

UK - Some cats are pretty special, including the charming house cat Neville. The kitty is the result of an unusual crossbreed mix, and he looks downright otherworldly .

The cat is the result of an unusual crossbreed mix, and he looks downright otherworldly. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@nevloongbottom

A pet owner recently introduced his "very special kitten" to TikTok, and his post quickly went viral.

Neville the cat comes from an "accidental litter" and is a cross between a Maine Coon cat and a Bengal.

The result is a really cute work of art on four paws: Neville has a white tabby coat with dark areas and brown stripes.

His face has reddish accents and large eyes that almost glow golden.

Especially amazing is the fact that Neville is tricolored, although such coat markings occur almost exclusively in female cats due to genetic peculiarities.

"We couldn't be happier to welcome him into our little family," Neville's owner wrote in the post's onscreen text.

The Maine Coon is considered a gentle giant among cats. It has a long, fluffy coat, an affectionate nature, and is playfully curious. It is ideal for families and also for first-time owners.

The Bengal cat, on the other hand, impresses with its wild look. Its marbled or spotted coat is reminiscent of its ancestor, the Asian leopard cat. Bengal cats are full of energy and need lots of activity.