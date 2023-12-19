Blue Origin returns to space after year-long hiatus following fiery crash

Van Horn, Texas - Blue Origin launched its first rocket in more than a year on Tuesday, reviving the company's fortunes with a successful return to space following an uncrewed crash in 2022.

Though mission NS-24 carried a payload of science experiments, not people, it paved the way for Jeff Bezos' aerospace enterprise to resume taking wealthy thrill-seekers to the final frontier.



The New Shepard suborbital rocket blasted off from the pad at Launch Site One, near Van Horn, Texas, at 10:42 AM.

After separating from the booster, the gumdrop-shaped capsule attained a peak altitude of 66.5 miles above sea level, well above the internationally recognized boundary of space known as the Karman line, which is 62 miles high.

The booster then successfully landed vertically on the launchpad against the majestic backdrop of the Sierra Diablo mountains, followed a few minutes later by the capsule floating to the desert floor on three giant parachutes.

All in all, the mission lasted 10 minutes and 13 seconds.

"Demand for New Shepard flights continues to grow, and we're looking forward to increasing our flight cadence in 2024," said Phil Joyce, the company's senior vice president.

The science experiments onboard included one demonstrating the operation of hydrogen fuel cell technology in microgravity and another showing how water and gas move in a weightless environment.

Future applications could include monitoring water quality for astronauts in space.