NASA has high hopes after launching super pressure balloon in New Zealand

New Zealand - US space agency NASA successfully launched a super pressure scientific balloon from New Zealand on Saturday, completing a 15-year goal.

NASA has successfully launched a super pressure scientific balloon from New Zealand. © STEFANI REYNOLDS / AFP

The football-stadium-sized, heavy-lift super pressure balloon lifted off from Wānaka Airport, in the country's South Island, on a mission aimed for 100 days or more of flight in the Earth’s upper atmosphere, NASA said in a statement.



The first balloon launched on April 16 and had already completed three revolutions about the Earth’s southern hemisphere flying at about 110,000 feet.

Program chief Debbie Fairbrother said having two super pressure balloons in flight at the same time was a goal 15 years in the making.

"I’m so thrilled that on this day, we did it!" she said.

"I could not be prouder of our balloon and science teams for their accomplishment. With these two flights, we are setting ourselves up to support more and more-advanced science in the coming years."