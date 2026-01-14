Washington DC - NASA will bring a four-person astronaut crew back to Earth early because of unspecified medical issues on Wednesday, the first time this has happened in the history of the International Space Station.

From l. to r.: Roscosmos cosmonaut Oleg Platonov, NASA astronauts Mike Fincke and Zena Cardman, and JAXA astronaut Kimiya Yui will return to Earth early on Wednesday. © Gregg Newton / AFP

The four are set to undock from the ISS aboard a Crew Dragon operated by SpaceX, the company of far-right billionaire Elon Musk, NASA said.

Around 11 hours later, US astronauts Zena Cardman and Michael Fincke, Japan's Kimiya Yui, and Russian cosmonaut Oleg Platonov will splash down in the sea off the coast of the California.



Last week, NASA canceled a spacewalk at the ISS at short notice due to the health problems of a crew member, then announced that because of the issue it would bring the entire four-strong crew back to Earth early.



NASA has declined to comment on the identity of the crew member or offer details of the health problems. The crew member is in a stable condition.



Crew 11 has been aboard the ISS since early August and was originally expected to remain there for a few more weeks.