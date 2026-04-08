Sha'Carri Richardson clocks fastest time in race history in "phenomenal" Stawell Gift victory

Stawell, Australia - American sprint star Sha'Carri Richardson surged through the field Monday to win Australia's prestigious Stawell Gift race, clocking the fastest time in its history.

Sha'Carri Richardson © Patrick Smith / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Held on grass over 120m at a slight gradient in a small rural town outside Melbourne, athletes are handicapped according to form and start off varying marks.

Richardson, who won the 2023 100m world title and was second in the blue-riband sprint at the 2024 Paris Olympics, reined in runners who had up to a nine-meter head start.

She crossed the line in 13.15 seconds to become only the third woman to win the race from scratch – starting at the back of the field.

"The race was phenomenal," Richardson told reporters. "(I've been) focusing in on the race execution me and my coach Dennis (Mitchell) have been working on and using this as a race to utilize those new gears and show them off."

Richardson said she did not know what to expect running on grass, but the experience boded well for a big season ahead.

"I don't see it as any less than a regular race, the worlds, Olympics ... every single time you have the chance to touch the track, you use that chance," she said.

Her boyfriend Christian Coleman, who holds the 60m indoor world record and also started from scratch, 5.25m behind his closest rival, failed to make it past the semi-finals.

"Giving up that much of a margin over 120, it is what it is, but I had fun," he said.

Australian Olufemi Komolafe won the men's final in 12.03 seconds.