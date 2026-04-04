Vanessa Trump publicly supports boyfriend Tiger Woods after DUI arrest: "Love you"
Miami, Florida - Vanessa Trump, former daughter-in-law of President Donald Trump, offered a supportive message to boyfriend Tiger Woods on Friday after the golf superstar's driving under the influence arrest.
Vanessa Trump shared a photo of herself and Woods relaxing in a hammock to her Instagram feed with the caption "love you" and a couple of heart emojis.
Woods and Trump, who divorced Donald Trump Jr. in 2018 after a 13-year marriage, had revealed their romance in simultaneous social media posts in March of 2025.
At that time, the famously private Woods wrote on X "Love is in the air and life is better with you by my side," in a caption to photos of the couple – one of which was the photo Vanessa Trump used on Friday to reaffirm her support.
Woods (50) was arrested on March 27 on suspicion of DUI after clipping a trailer being pulled by a pickup truck and rolling his vehicle on a residential road near his Florida home.
A breathalyzer test cleared Woods of driving under the influence of alcohol, but he refused a urine analysis, and officers at the scene determined he was impaired by an unknown substance.
Police found two hydrocodone painkiller pills on Woods, who told deputies he takes "a few" prescription medications.
Woods, who has undergone multiple back operations and surgeries on severe leg injuries he suffered in a 2021 California car crash, pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to DUI.
But he issued a statement saying he was "stepping away for a period of time to seek treatment and focus on my health."
Tiger Woods steps away from golf after DUI arrest
That decision means Woods won't play in or attend the upcoming Masters tournament at Augusta National, where he is a five-time champion.
The 15-time major champion hasn't teed it up in a top-level golf event since the 2024 British Open.
He has become a key figure shaping plans to revamp the US PGA Tour schedule, but the PGA of America announced on Wednesday he will not captain the 2027 US Ryder Cup team.
Martin County Court judge Darren Steele on Wednesday granted Woods' request to leave the country to seek treatment.
In his motion to travel Woods' attorney Douglas Duncan cited the golfer's urgent need for an "intensive, highly individualized and medically integrated program" as well as privacy from media and public scrutiny.
TMZ reported on Friday that Woods's private jet had landed in Zurich, Switzerland, although it could not confirm he was on board.
President Trump, who awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Woods in 2019 and last week called him a "very close friend," told the New York Post on Tuesday that he had spoken with Woods following his arrest.
In bodycam footage from the crash scene, Woods is heard telling officers he was on the phone "with the president," although he didn't specify that it was Trump.
Cover photo: Collage: Handout / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Screenshot/X/@tigerwoods