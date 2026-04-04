Vanessa Trump publicly supports boyfriend Tiger Woods after DUI arrest: "Love you"

Miami, Florida - Vanessa Trump, former daughter-in-law of President Donald Trump, offered a supportive message to boyfriend Tiger Woods on Friday after the golf superstar's driving under the influence arrest.

Vanessa Trump publicly support her boyfriend, Tiger Woods (l.), after the golf superstar crashed his car and was arrested for driving under the influence. © Collage: Handout / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Screenshot/X/@tigerwoods

Vanessa Trump shared a photo of herself and Woods relaxing in a hammock to her Instagram feed with the caption "love you" and a couple of heart emojis.

Woods and Trump, who divorced Donald Trump Jr. in 2018 after a 13-year marriage, had revealed their romance in simultaneous social media posts in March of 2025.

At that time, the famously private Woods wrote on X "Love is in the air and life is better with you by my side," in a caption to photos of the couple – one of which was the photo Vanessa Trump used on Friday to reaffirm her support.

Woods (50) was arrested on March 27 on suspicion of DUI after clipping a trailer being pulled by a pickup truck and rolling his vehicle on a residential road near his Florida home.

A breathalyzer test cleared Woods of driving under the influence of alcohol, but he refused a urine analysis, and officers at the scene determined he was impaired by an unknown substance.

Police found two hydrocodone painkiller pills on Woods, who told deputies he takes "a few" prescription medications.

Woods, who has undergone multiple back operations and surgeries on severe leg injuries he suffered in a 2021 California car crash, pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to DUI.

But he issued a statement saying he was "stepping away for a period of time to seek treatment and focus on my health."