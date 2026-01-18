"Proud" Venus Williams bounces out of Australian Open after epic battle

Melbourne, Australia - Venus Williams fell at the first hurdle but said she was proud of herself after making history as the oldest woman to ever play at the Australian Open on Sunday.

Venus Williams made history as the the oldest woman to ever play at the Australian Open at the age of 45. © Martin KEEP / AFP

The seven-time Grand Slam champion, 45, was handed a wildcard for Melbourne, five years after she last appeared at the major.

It attracted some flak amid concerns that it deprived a younger player of the opportunity, compounded by Williams losing first-round matches at both her warm-up tournaments.

The ageless veteran showed she still has what it takes in patches, pushing 24-year-old Serbian Olga Danilovic all the way before losing the last six games to crash out 6-7 (5/7), 6-3, 6-4 in a grueling 2hrs 17mins.

"It was such a great game, such a great moment. The energy from the crowd was amazing. That lifted me up so much," Williams said.

"She played a great game. Also some luck there, as well. That's just the sport. That's how it works sometimes.

"I'm really proud of my effort today because I'm playing better with each match, getting to the places that I want to get to," she added.

"Right now, I'm just going to have to keep going forward and working on myself and working to control my errors."

After getting a standing ovation, the former world no. 1, now ranked 578, made a promising start, breaking the 69th-ranked Danilovic's first service game.

But the Serb quickly struck back with a lucky net cord, helping her level the set.