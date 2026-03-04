Empire State Building lit up for 2026 World Cup 100 days before kick-off

New York, New York - New York's Empire State Building was illuminated in the colors of the flags of 2026 World Cup hosts Mexico, Canada, and the US Tuesday as organizers marked 100 days until kick-off.

The FIFA World Cup 2026 mascots Maple, Zayu, and Clutch pose during a lighting ceremony marking 100 days until the tournament, at the Empire State Building in New York City on March 3, 2026. © REUTERS

Organizers were joined by the tournament's three mascots, Canada's Maple the moose, Mexico's Zayu the jaguar, and Clutch the American bald eagle for a ceremony at the 1,454 feet-tall Manhattan skyscraper.

A record 48 teams – up from 32 in 2022 – and millions of fans are set to descend on the United States, Canada, and Mexico for the first ever World Cup shared by three nations.

Alex Lasry, CEO of the FIFA World Cup New York New Jersey host committee, told AFP "we're continuing our preparations, we are in the heat of it, but this is where it becomes fun right."

Asked how the organizers would prepare for possible disruption from the war in the Middle East, Lasry said "our goal as the New York-New Jersey Host Committee is to be prepared to welcome the world to our region and we want to make sure that everyone who comes here has a safe and secure experience."

"You can kind of feel it – it's starting to become a reality. And being 100 days out from the first ball being kicked is exciting," he said.

"It's supposed to be uniting and you know, we can't wait to welcome the world to our region to participate in what is going to I think be the biggest global sports and entertainment event that the world has ever seen."

The greatest soccer show on earth kicks off on June 11 at Mexico City's Estadio Azteca and will conclude nearly six weeks later on July 19 at the 82,500-seater MetLife Stadium just outside New York.