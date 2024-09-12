Apple gets green light to add historic health feature to AirPods Pro

San Francisco, California - Apple on Thursday got a green light from US regulators to add a feature that would let upcoming AirPods Pro ear pieces be used as hearing aids, potentially disrupting that market.

Earlier this week, the company added AirPods Pro 2 to its lineup, touting a pending software upgrade that will let people test their hearing and then get assisted listening for everyday life as well as streaming online.



The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Thursday authorized the hearing aid feature for the devices, noting that a study showed users found them as beneficial as professionally fitted ones.

"Hearing loss is a significant public health issue impacting millions of Americans," said FDA acting director Michelle Tarver.

Apple's software "advances the availability, accessibility, and acceptability of hearing support for adults with perceived mild to moderate hearing loss," Tarver added.

AirPods Pro 2 are priced at $249, considerably lower than the average price of clinical-grade hearing aids, but those interested will need to adopt Apple's devices.

Along with the new feature, the AirPods Pro 2, used with iPhones or iPads, will be able to test hearing and create a user's hearing profile stored privately in an Apple Health app.

The test takes about five minutes, with users tapping an iPhone or iPad screen when they hear tones at various volumes and frequencies.

The results are then used to calibrate the hearing aid.