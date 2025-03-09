Christie's first AI art auction sees hits... and plenty of misses

New York, New York - Christie's first auction of art made by artificial intelligence (AI) ended Wednesday with mixed results, providing scant clues as to the future of the new and controversial medium .

A person walks past AI artwork created by Grimes, Mac Boucher, Mary Jacobo and Eurypheus called "Marie Antoinette After the Singularity #1 and Marie Antoinette After the Singularity #2" at a press preview for Augmented Intelligence at Christie’s on February 20, 2025 in New York City. © ANGELA WEISS / AFP

Fourteen of the 34 lots put on the block during the 14-day online auction either received no qualifying bids or were sold for less than the minimum Christie's had estimated.

One did go for more than expected. An animation by well-known digital artist Refik Anadol titled "Machine Hallucinations – ISS Dreams – A" fetched the highest price at $277,200.

But an "Emerging Faces" creation by American artist Pindar Van Arman, touted as another highlight of the auction, saw no qualifying bids.

A work by the late American artist Charles Csuri, considered a pioneer of "computer art," went for $50,400, slightly below the bottom of a price range announced by the auction house.

Auction sales tallied $728,784 in total, according to Christie's.

For Nicole Sales Giles, Christie's director of digital art, the auction's results confirm that collectors recognize the influence and importance of the artists whose creations were featured.

"There could have been a better selection of works that are more representative of new media and AI," said Steven Sacks, founder of New York gallery bitforms, which has been exhibiting digital art since 2001. "The bigger conversation is – should they be at auction yet?"

Sacks felt more time was still needed to educate people about the medium and for artists to gain credibility and exposure.

A separate group of artists had launched a petition urging Christie's to cancel the sale.

The 6,490 or so signatories argued that some pieces had been created with the help of AI models "known to have made unauthorized use of works protected by intellectual property law."

For them, auctioning AI-created art lets money be made from "massive theft of works by human artists."