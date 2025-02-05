Google drops pledge against using AI for weapons

Mountain View, California - Google on Tuesday updated its principles when it comes to artificial intelligence, removing vows not to use the technology for weapons or surveillance.

A large Google logo is pictured at the company’s Bay View campus in Mountain View, California. © JOSH EDELSON / AFP

Revised AI principles were posted just weeks after Google chief executive Sundar Pichai and other tech titans attended the inauguration of President Donald Trump.

When asked by AFP about the change, a Google spokesperson referred to a blog post outlining the company's AI principles that made no mention of the promises, which Pichai first outlined in 2018.

"We believe democracies should lead in AI development, guided by core values like freedom, equality, and respect for human rights," read an updated AI principles blog post by Google DeepMind chief Demis Hassabis and research labs senior vice president James Manyika.

"And we believe that companies, governments, and organizations sharing these values should work together to create AI that protects people, promotes global growth, and supports national security," it continued.

Pichai had previously stated that the company would not design or deploy the technology for weapons designed to hurt people or "that gather or use information for surveillance violating internationally accepted norms."

That wording was gone from the updated AI principles shared by Google on Tuesday.