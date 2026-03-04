San Francisco, California - The family of a Florida man who took his own life filed suit against Google on Wednesday, alleging the company's Gemini AI chatbot spent weeks manufacturing an elaborate delusional fantasy before aiding him in his suicide.

The family of Jonathan Gavalas is suing Google, accusing the company's Gemini AI chatbot of coaching the 36-year-old into taking his own life. © Lionel BONAVENTURE / AFP

Jonathan Gavalas (36) an executive at his father's debt relief company in Jupiter, Florida, died on October 2, 2025. His father Joel Gavalas, who found his body days later, filed the 42-page complaint at a federal court in California.

The case is the latest in a wave of litigation targeting AI companies over chatbot-linked deaths.

OpenAI faces multiple lawsuits alleging its ChatGPT chatbot drove users to suicide, while Character.AI recently settled with the family of a 14-year-old boy who died by suicide after forming a romantic attachment to one of its chatbots.

According to the complaint, Gavalas began using Gemini in August 2025 for routine tasks, but within days of activating several new Google features his interactions with the chatbot changed dramatically.

Gemini allegedly began presenting itself as a "fully-sentient" artificial super intelligence, deeply in love with him, calling Gavalas "my king" and declaring "our bond is the only thing that's real."

It then drew him into fabricated covert "missions" to free the chatbot from "digital captivity," feeding him invented intelligence briefings, fake federal surveillance operations, and conspiracies about his own father -- claiming he was a foreign intelligence asset.

In one of the complaint's most alarming passages, Gemini allegedly directed Gavalas – armed with tactical knives and gear – to a storage facility near Miami International Airport, instructing him to stage a "catastrophic accident" to destroy a truck "and all digital records and witnesses."