Humanoid robots go for knockout in high-tech Vegas fight night: "This is the sport of the future"

Las Vegas, Nevada - Two robots the size of schoolchildren stepped into the ring at BattleBots Arena.

At the Ultimate Fighting Robot, robots the size of schoolchildren duke it out in the ring. © Patrick T. FALLON / AFP

The human-like combatants stumbled a bit as they swung and kicked at each other in the Ultimate Fighting Robot match, curiosity mixing with cheers from spectators at the event on the edge of the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.

The contenders were a departure from the usual lineup at the event, known for wheeled machines equipped with wrecking tools.

UFB backers are betting humanoid robots will win fans by transforming bouts from demolition derbies to mixed martial arts matches.

A human referee addressed the robotic rivals as though they were flesh-and-blood fighters.

"This is the sport of the future," said Vitaly Bulatov, who co-founded UFB with his wife, Xenia.

The couple from Russia envisions fans being won over by the "human stories" of the real people piloting the robot combatants.

As the robots exchanged blows, commands to kick and punch came from human pilots ringside using a combination of cameras and motion-sensing Nintendo video game controllers.

Cameras captured the pilots' movements in real time, which were then repeated, more or less accurately, by the robots.

The contenders looked at times like blindfolded boxers, triggering laughter with wild misses and cheers when blows landed.