US "totally" rejects global governance of AI, says Trump tech adviser: "We must replace that fear with hope"

New Delhi, India - White House technology adviser Michael Kratsios said Friday that the US "totally" rejects global governance of artificial intelligence .

White House technology adviser Michael Kratsios said Friday that the US "totally" rejects global governance of artificial intelligence. © ANTHONY WALLACE / AFP

Kratsios, head of the country's delegation to a major AI summit in New Delhi, made the comments ahead of an expected leaders' statement setting out a shared vision on how to handle the divisive technology.

"As the Trump Administration has now said many times: We totally reject global governance of AI," he said at the summit, which draws to a close on Friday.

"AI adoption cannot lead to a brighter future if it is subject to bureaucracies and centralized control."

On Friday morning, UN chief Antonio Guterres had said that a new expert panel convened by the global body aimed to "make human control a technical reality."

The advisory group – aiming to be to AI what the UN's Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) is to global warming – was created in August, and its 40 members have now been confirmed, Guterres said.

The AI Impact Summit is the fourth annual international gathering focused on the risks and opportunities presented by advanced computing power.

At last year's edition in Paris, US Vice President JD Vance had warned against "excessive regulation" that "could kill a transformative sector."

In New Delhi, Kratsios said that "international discussion of AI has evolved, as this summit itself attests," noting the change of the meeting's name from "AI Safety" to "AI Impact."

"This is clearly a positive development," but "too many international forums, such as the UN's Global Dialogue on AI Governance, maintain a general atmosphere of fear," he said.

"We must replace that fear with hope," Kratsios added, saying that AI has the potential to "advance human flourishing and drive unprecedented prosperity."