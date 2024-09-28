Meta bets big on celebrity AI voices and augmented reality glasses

Menlo Park, California - Meta launched AI chatbots voiced by Hollywood celebrities including Judi Dench and Kristen Bell this week, betting its billions of users are eager to embrace artificial intelligence .

At the company's annual product launch event on Wednesday, CEO Mark Zuckerberg also unveiled a prototype of normal-looking augmented reality glasses, which he hopes can one day replace smartphones.

Social media giant Meta is banking on AI and virtual and augmented reality applications to diversify its revenue streams.

However, the company has yet to convince investors of the need to shift from its highly profitable advertising-based model.

"I think voice has the potential to be one of, if not the most frequent way, that we interact with AI," Zuckerberg said, demonstrating a conversation with an AI version of performer Awkwafina.

"It is just a lot better," he said.

This launch follows OpenAI's controversial ChatGPT voice feature, which drew criticism for its similarity to actor Scarlett Johansson's voice.

Meta has secured permission from the celebrities featured in its voice tool, which will be available on Instagram, Facebook, and WhatsApp.

Meta's AI relies on data from its platforms' legions of users, a practice that in Europe would potentially violate data privacy laws.



Meta AI, similar to ChatGPT or Google's Gemini, is an assistant that answers questions, creates images, writes messages, and even provides companionship.

The company reports that more than 400 million people already use Meta AI monthly, aiming to make it "the most widely used AI assistant by year-end."