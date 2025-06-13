Social media is fueling "devastating" epidemic among kids, new report warns

Amsterdam, Netherlands - The "unchecked expansion" of social media platforms is driving an unprecedented global mental health crisis in kids and teens, a children's NGO said this week, calling for urgent coordinated action worldwide.

The KidsRights report said one in seven children and adolescents aged between 10 and 19 suffered mental health issues, with the global suicide rate at six per 100,000 for those aged 15-19.

Even these high rates represent "the tip of the iceberg" as suicide is widely under-reported due to stigma, according to the Amsterdam-based group.

"This year's report is a wake-up call that we cannot ignore any longer," said Marc Dullaert, KidsRights chairman.

"The mental health... crisis among our children has reached a tipping point, exacerbated by the unchecked expansion of social media platforms that prioritise engagement over child safety," he added.

The report said what it termed "problematic" social media use was on the rise, with a direct link between heavy internet use and suicide attempts.

However, blanket bans are not the answer, the group warned.

Australia passed a law to ban social media use for under-16s, but "such blanket bans may infringe on children's civil and political rights," including access to information, the report said.

The group urged "comprehensive child rights impact assessments" at a global level for social media platforms, better education for kids, and improved training for mental health professionals.

The report seized on the popularity of the Netflix sensation Adolescence, which highlighted some of the toxic content kids view online.