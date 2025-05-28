Spotify CEO says AI is not a threat to music: "More and more people will create"

Stockholm, Sweden - Artificial intelligence will encourage more people to create music in the future and is not a threat to the industry, the founder and CEO of streaming giant Spotify said.

Artificial intelligence will encourage more people to create music in the future and is not a threat to the industry, the founder and CEO of streaming giant Spotify said. © PRESLEY ANN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Artists using machine-learning tools to produce music have given rise to concerns about whether AI-generated music – even entirely fake artists – could one day replace human artists.

"I'm mostly optimistic and mostly very excited because we're just in the beginning of understanding this future of creativity that we're entering," Daniel Ek told reporters at an Open House at the company's Stockholm headquarters this week.

Swedish newspaper Dagens Nyheter and a recent book, Mood Machine, have accused Spotify of tasking a handful of producers to make thousands of songs under fake AI profiles, which the company allegedly pushed onto playlists – saving Spotify money by elbowing out real artists and their higher royalties.

Spotify has denied the claims.

"We want real humans to make it as artists and creators, but what is creativity in the future with AI? I don't know. What is music?" Ek said.

He recalled that electronic dance music and the DJ culture, and before that, hip hop where people sampled music, were initially not considered "real music".

Noting that Mozart had to compose entire symphonies in his head, Ek said that "now, any one of us can probably create a beat in five or 10 minutes".

"The tools that we now have in our availability are just staggering."