Ticketmaster customer data breach confirmed by parent company

The ticket sales and distribution giant Ticketmaster has been the subject of a cyberattack , with hackers allegedly offering to sell customer data on the dark web, its parent company Live Nation has confirmed.

The ShinyHunters hacking group is reportedly demanding around $509,500 in a ransom payment to prevent the data from being sold.



The group gained access to the names, addresses, phone numbers, and partial payment details of 560 million of the site’s customers, it has been reported.

In a filing to the US Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday, Live Nation said, "On May 20, 2024, Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. identified unauthorized activity within a third-party cloud database environment containing Company data (primarily from its Ticketmaster L.L.C. subsidiary) and launched an investigation with industry-leading forensic investigators to understand what happened."

They continued, "On May 27, 2024, a criminal threat actor offered what it alleged to be Company user data for sale via the dark web."

The company added, "As of the date of this filing, the incident has not had, and we do not believe it is reasonably likely to have, a material impact on our overall business operations or on our financial condition or results of operations. We continue to evaluate the risks and our remediation efforts are ongoing."