US Figure Skating reveals devastating toll taken by DC plane crash

Washington DC - Nearly half of the people killed in last week's midair collision between a passenger jet and an army helicopter in Washington DC were members of the figure skating community, US skating officials said on Monday.

In a statement, US Figure Skating chief executive Samuel Auxier said 28 of the 67 people who died in the accident were connected to the sport.

"We can confirm that we have lost 28 members of the figure skating community on this flight," Auxier said.

"They were incredible athletes, caring and supportive family members, and coaches who worked tirelessly for their athletes. They were beloved members of our global skating community, and we mourn their loss together. "

Former Russian world pairs champions Evgenia Shishkova and Vadim Naumov were among four coaches who lost their lives in the accident.

In a post on Instagram, US Figure Skating identified 11 young skaters, aged between 11 and 16, who were also killed in the crash.

The other 13 victims connected to figure skating were family members.

The passengers were returning from US Figure Skating's national development camp, conducted in Wichita following last month's US championships there.