Tampa airport sparks outrage with wild ban on pajamas – and Crocs!

Tampa, Florida - An airport in Tampa, Florida is tired of travelers rocking comfortable clothes on their journeys and is now threatening to ban pajamas!

Have pajamas actually been banned from Tampa International Airport? © Chris O'Meara/AP/dpa

"We've seen enough. We've had enough," Tampa International Airport wrote in an X post on Thursday, referring to passengers who waddle from gate to gate in pajamas "in the middle of the day."

For this reason, the fluffy attire has now been banned on the premises of the airport!

"We know this decision could be disruptive to someone in your life," the post continued. "It's time to have a difficult conversation with them."

"The madness stops today," it added.

The airport also boasted of its ban on Crocs shoes and is now ready to tackle an "even larger crisis."