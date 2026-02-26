Tampa airport sparks outrage with wild ban on pajamas – and Crocs!
Tampa, Florida - An airport in Tampa, Florida is tired of travelers rocking comfortable clothes on their journeys and is now threatening to ban pajamas!
"We've seen enough. We've had enough," Tampa International Airport wrote in an X post on Thursday, referring to passengers who waddle from gate to gate in pajamas "in the middle of the day."
For this reason, the fluffy attire has now been banned on the premises of the airport!
"We know this decision could be disruptive to someone in your life," the post continued. "It's time to have a difficult conversation with them."
"The madness stops today," it added.
The airport also boasted of its ban on Crocs shoes and is now ready to tackle an "even larger crisis."
But as the airport later confirmed in a statement to USA Today, the supposed ban will not actually be enforced, as the post was meant to be a satirical joke.
Tampa International Airport further said that it was simply "another playful nod to day-of-travel fashion debates" and encouraged all of their customers to "travel comfortably" – whether in pajamas or not!
Cover photo: Bildmontage: Chris O'Meara/AP/dpa, Luca Bruno/AP/dpa