FAA sparks chaos in El Paso with flip-flop on airspace closure over alleged "cartel drone"

El Paso, Texas - The FAA caused alarm and chaos in El Paso on Wednesday by announcing the closure of the Texas city's airspace for 10 days before almost immediately reversing the decision.

The FAA said late Tuesday that the airspace over El Paso would be closed to all aircraft for 10 days, citing unspecified national "security reasons."

"No pilots may operate an aircraft in the areas" covered by the restrictions, the notice said, warning of potentially "deadly force" if aircraft were deemed a security threat.

The busy El Paso International Airport specified in a social media post that all flights, "including commercial, cargo, and general aviation," would be impacted by the move.

But Wednesday morning, the FAA updated its guidance, writing on X: "The temporary closure of airspace over El Paso has been lifted."

Offering no details or explanation for the U-turn, it added: "There is no threat to commercial aviation. All flights will resume as normal."

Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy claimed on X that the disruption was caused by an unspecified "cartel drone incursion."

He added: "The threat has been neutralized, and there is no danger to commercial travel in the region."

The FAA's post came shortly after the city's representative in Congress, Veronica Escobar said there was no immediate threat to the community.