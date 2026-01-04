Trump administration lifts Caribbean airspace restrictions after Venezuela strike

Washington DC - The US lifted airspace restrictions over the Caribbean late on Saturday after barring commercial flights during an American military operation to capture Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy announced that airspace restrictions over the Caribbean had been lifted. © Andrew Harnik / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Maduro and his wife were flown by helicopter to New York City, where they face drug-trafficking and weapons charges.

They were seized by US special forces during a pre-dawn attack in which air strikes pounded sites in and around the Venezuelan capital Caracas late on Saturday.

In a Saturday press conference at Mar-a-Lago, Trump made clear that regime change and controlling Venezuela's oil riches were the primary objectives of the operation.

US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said in a post on social media platform X that the initial restrictions expired at 12:00 AM, when flights could resume as scheduled.

"Airlines are informed, and will update their schedules quickly," Duffy said.

The US Federal Aviation Administration notified commercial airlines on Saturday to avoid Caribbean airspace, citing a "potentially hazardous situation."