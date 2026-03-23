LaGuardia closed after catastrophic runway collision between Air Canada jet and truck

New York, New York - A plane carrying dozens of people collided with a fire truck on a runway at New York's LaGuardia airport, killing the pilot and co-pilot and causing "serious injuries" to others, authorities said Monday.

An Air Canada Express jet hit a fire truck on the runway of LaGuardia airport late on Sunday, killing at least two people. © REUTERS

Due to the crash late Sunday, US aviation authorities halted all flights at LaGuardia, and the port authority said the airport would stay shut until at least 2:00 PM ET "to allow for a thorough investigation."

The dramatic collision left the Air Canada Express plane tilted back on its tail on the tarmac with a smashed cockpit, and flanked by emergency vehicles with flashing lights.

The pilot and co-pilot were killed in the crash, Kathryn Garcia, the head of the city's port authority, said at a press conference.

Forty-one people were taken to the hospital, some with "serious injuries," though 32 have since been released, Garcia said.

Two aircraft rescue and firefighting officers remain in the hospital in "stable condition with no life-threatening injury," she added. "They were able to speak and we're notifying their families."

The port authority said the aircraft operated by Jazz Aviation, a regional partner of Air Canada, struck one of its firefighting trucks on Runway 4 at around 11:40 PM Sunday as the vehicle drove to a separate incident.

Emergency response protocols had been "immediately activated," it said.

A preliminary passenger list showed 76 people on board the flight, including four crew members, Jazz Aviation said in a statement.

The National Transportation Safety Board said it had sent a "go team" to the scene to investigate the collision.