Planes collide on LaGuardia runway as air traffic controllers issue warning over shutdown

New York, New York - Two planes operated by a Delta subsidiary collided Wednesday on the runway at New York's LaGuardia airport, the local port authority and the airline said.

The incident involving two Endeavor Air jets occurred at 9:58 PM ET as one was landing and the other about to take off, according to a statement from the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.

One person was taken to hospital after suffering "non-life threatening injuries," it added. Delta reported one minor injury to a flight attendant.

Images posted by a passenger on X showed damage to the nose of one of the jets.

The port authority said operations at LaGuardia, one of the busiest airports in the US, were not interrupted.

Delta, the parent company of Endeavor Air, said it would "work with all relevant authorities to review" safety measures following what it described as "a low-speed collision during taxi."

Citing preliminary information, Delta said the wing of the plane taxiing ahead of its departure for Roanoke, Virginia, made "contact... with the fuselage of the arriving aircraft."

The two jets had a total of 93 passengers and crew members on board, Delta added.