Dog parenting split in half? Brazil passes joint pet custody law

Brasilia, Brazil - In Brazil, there will be no more arguments over who keeps the dog ! A new law passed by the country's congress will allow separating couples to share custody of their pets .

A judge will help solve disputes over how a pet involved in divorce is shared and cared for. © Unsplash/Jay Wennington

The measure, approved by lawmakers on Tuesday, is viewed as a reflection of the importance Brazilians place on their pets.

The new law stipulates that if a couple separates without reaching an agreement regarding their pet, "a judge will determine the shared custody arrangement and the equitable distribution of the animal's maintenance expenses between the parties."

To qualify for joint custody, the animal must have spent the majority of its life with the couple. Shared custody will not be granted in cases when a potential pet-parent has a prior criminal record or a history or risk of domestic violence.

Lawmakers pointed to an increase in pet custody disputes in courts, but also said the law responds to "changes that have occurred in Brazilian society in recent decades."

Couples with fewer children tend to have closer relationships with their animals, "often considered true family members," the law noted. Brazil has a population of 213 million people, and has some 160 million pets, mostly dogs, according to the Instituto Pet Brasil.