Injured bald eagle rescued after getting trapped on ice in Hudson River

New York, New York - On Tuesday, officers with the New York Police Department rescued an injured bald eagle that had to make an emergency landing on ice.

An injured bald eagle is stranded on ice in the Hudson River near New York City. © Screenshot/Facebook/NYPD

The officers rushed to the aid of the majestic bird, who was in need of help near the famous George Washington Bridge.

The team shared a video on Facebook showing the rescue operation.

"While patrolling the Hudson River earlier this morning, our Harbor Unit officers spotted an injured bald eagle floating on the ice and calling out for help," the department wrote under the post.

Rescuers reported finding the exhausted bird with bloody wings on the Hudson River. The eagle did not attempt to flee as responders cautiously approached by boat.

"It's alright, bro, it's alright. I think he's fine. I think we're good," said a police officer in the video. The helpers used a catch pole to approach the injured animal.

The rescuers carefully placed the device around the bald eagle's neck. "We acted quickly and brought the bird to safety," the department said.