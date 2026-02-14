Wild owls sneak into a house through the chimney – and make themselves right at home!
Surrey, UK - An unexpected visitor: a pair of owls strayed into a house in England, and made themselves right at home!
If you walked into your living room in the morning and suddenly found two sleeping owls, you'd probably be pretty confused.
But that's exactly what happened to these homeowners in the UK!
While one of the animals made itself comfortable on the chandelier, the other owl literally let its soul dangle from the curtain.
The two birds are believed to have gotten into the house via the chimney.
The homeowners contacted the British animal welfare organization Wildlife Aid, whose staff immediately came to rescue the animals.
The doctors found superficial scratches in the eyes during the examination, Wildlife Aid wrote in a Facebook post – they had apparently been injured by the chimney.
"We believe they are a male and female pair, so we are hopeful they will be ready to return to the wild, together, just in time for spring," it continued.
The owls are now in good hands for the time being, and chimney-inspired names such as Sooty and Sweep have already been considered!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Facebook/Wildlife Aid