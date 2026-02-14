Wild owls sneak into a house through the chimney – and make themselves right at home!

Surrey, UK - An unexpected visitor: a pair of owls strayed into a house in England, and made themselves right at home!

The two owls were handed over to the animal welfare organization Wildlife Aid. © Collage: Screenshots/Facebook/Wildlife Aid

If you walked into your living room in the morning and suddenly found two sleeping owls, you'd probably be pretty confused.

But that's exactly what happened to these homeowners in the UK!

While one of the animals made itself comfortable on the chandelier, the other owl literally let its soul dangle from the curtain.

The two birds are believed to have gotten into the house via the chimney.

The homeowners contacted the British animal welfare organization Wildlife Aid, whose staff immediately came to rescue the animals.

The doctors found superficial scratches in the eyes during the examination, Wildlife Aid wrote in a Facebook post – they had apparently been injured by the chimney.