Seal sees twins for the first time – and his intense reaction is priceless!

Brookfield, Illinois - A hilarious scene unfolded at the seal enclosure in an Illinois zoo when one of the marine mammals spotted twin little girls!

As the twin girls stand by the seal's water enclosure, the animal seems confused by the sight of them. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@twinpassporttales

Ali Van De Graaff, fortunately, captured the moment on video at Brookfield Zoo.

In the footage, her young twin daughters can be seen standing in front of a window by the enclosure where a seal is swimming past.

When the critter discovers the little girls, it suddenly stops in place and takes a closer look at the children.

From the way the seal's head keeps moving from one twin to the other, you might think the marine mammal is a little taken aback by the sight of the identical-looking girls!

This assumption is also shared by mother Ali, who wrote about her clip: "He’s seeing double and is very confused."

The clothing of the two girls doesn't help either, as the colors pink and blue are quite different for us humans. Seals are monochromats, however, and see the world in shades of gray, black, and white.