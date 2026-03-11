Cat abandoned by owner finds unexpected help: "She does not deserve to be living on the streets"

Delray Beach, Florida - An abandoned cat named Jinx has attracted a lot of attention on social media. The black kitty was left behind by her owner after she moved away – and now suddenly had to survive alone outside.

Jinx the cat had to survive outside for weeks, but then she finally got lucky. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@camyscatland

In a viral video on Instagram, the trusting cat can be seen carefully approaching a lady named Cameryn, who eventually gives the animal some food.

"This is Jinx, and her owner moved away, abandoned her, and left her outside to survive on her own," the woman says in the clip.

"This cat was an indoor cat. She is super friendly and she definitely does not deserve to be living on the streets when all she has known her whole life is indoors. So I desperately need your help."

A foster or adoptive family is urgently needed for the cat, the woman told Newsweek, and people from South Florida in particular are being asked to come forward so that Jinx can find a safe home again as soon as possible.

The post quickly went viral and was viewed, liked, and commented on tens of thousands of times.

Many users were shocked that pets were sometimes treated like they were "disposable" and thanked the random helper for taking care of the cat.