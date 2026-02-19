Trump administration renews threat to leave International Energy Agency

Paris, France - US Energy Secretary Chris Wright renewed his threat Thursday to pull out of the International Energy Agency, saying Washington would press the organization to abandon a net-zero agenda "in the next year or so."

Energy Secretary Chris Wright has threatened to pull the US out of the International Energy Agency. © Juan BARRETO / AFP

Speaking on the last day of an IEA ministerial meeting in Paris, Wright said the 52-year-old agency should return to its founding mission of ensuring energy security.

The IEA was created to coordinate responses to major disruptions of supplies after the 1973 oil crisis, but Wright complained that it has adopted a climate agenda that includes the goal of reaching net zero emissions by 2050.

"The US will use all the pressure we have to get the IEA to eventually, in the next year or so, move away from this agenda," Wright said in a news conference.

"But if the IEA is not able to bring itself back to focusing on the mission of energy honesty, energy access and energy security, then sadly we would become an ex-member of the IEA," he added.