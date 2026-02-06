Cat owner is shocked to see where her missing kitty turns up!
When Megan Dube went looking for her black and white cat, she shocked TikTok viewers with the kitty's unlikely hiding place.
In her tortoise's enclosure, Megan came across a scene that she promptly had to share on her TikTok channel.
The kitty and the tortoise were lying close together, seemingly completely relaxed.
In the video, the cat can be seen lying on its back while the tortoise carefully reaches for it, almost as if it wants to make contact with it and cuddle.
Many users were thrilled in the comments, while others expressed concern for the reptile's well-being.
Cute friendship between cat and tortoise delights the web
The unusual animal friendship inspired numerous users to share their own photos and videos of their cats and tortoises.
Some viewers suspected a very pragmatic reason for the closeness: the cozy warm heat lamp in the tortoise enclosure attracted the kitty to the space.
As touching as the scene is, experts still urge caution. Encounters between cats and tortoises may seem cute, but should always be supervised.
Even playful behavior could quickly cause stress or risk injury to tortoises – although this pet owner seems to have things well-supervised.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@appleuser26984415