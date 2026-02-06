Cat owner is shocked to see where her missing kitty turns up!

When Megan Dube went looking for her black and white cat , she shocked TikTok viewers with the kitty's unlikely hiding place.

The cat was hiding in an unusual place. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@appleuser26984415

In her tortoise's enclosure, Megan came across a scene that she promptly had to share on her TikTok channel.

The kitty and the tortoise were lying close together, seemingly completely relaxed.

In the video, the cat can be seen lying on its back while the tortoise carefully reaches for it, almost as if it wants to make contact with it and cuddle.

Many users were thrilled in the comments, while others expressed concern for the reptile's well-being.