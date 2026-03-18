Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Wednesday, March 18, 2026

Today's free horoscope for Wednesday 3/18/2026 - Daily Horoscope for every zodiac. | Take a peek at your star sign's future with astrology on TAG24!

What kind of energy is coming your way this Wednesday? The daily horoscope for March 18 can help you tap into the energy of a waning crescent Moon!

Your free horoscope on Wednesday, March 18, 2026

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Wednesday, 3/18/2026. © 123RF/gmac84 Regardless of whether you were born under the zodiac sign of Taurus, Libra, Gemini, Aries, Scorpio, Leo, Pisces, Sagittarius, Aquarius, Capricorn, Virgo, or Cancer, the Moon's energy is bound to affect you. This Wednesday sees a silver sliver moving through the whimsical sign of Pisces, heightening intuition and unlocking creativity! What do you need to watch out for in love, health, career, or finances? Is now the right time for bold moves or are you better served by staying cautious? Daily Horoscope Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Saturday, March 14, 2026 The stars and planets can help you find the most advantageous path forward. Let astrology help you go for your goals!

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

Only the brightest can make their way to the top. You've got the smarts and call the shots. Now it's time to be proactive about it, Aries!

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

Your financial vigilance is paying off! Staying true to yourself is the only way to go. Luckily, the stars are on your side and show you the way forward.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

If you keep going like this, there is bound to be work drama. Dwelling in the past won't do you any good. Accept each day as it is and try to be more optimistic.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

Right now, dealing with other people is easy. That's because you're calmed and relaxed. When you fall for an idea instead of the person, disappointment is sure to follow. Try not to put a crush or love on a pedestal. Stay open and critical.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

Everybody seems bent on flirting hard these days, and you love it. This kind of energy makes everything more positive. You've got the chance to make new work contacts. Take advantage of the moment.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

Being meticulous and keeping your money together has advantages. The stars are about to give you a real boost in matters of the heart.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

If you really commit to it, that project will be a huge success. Shake off that heaviness, Libra. Dare to have that candid talk with your colleagues today.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

Giving up bad habits works wonders, Scorpio. Your boo can't help if you don't know what it is you want. Take a good look inside yourself.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

Your friends already cleaned up that mess. You should hang with those on the same wavelength. Be on the lookout for new inspiration and energy, you need it.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

Think carefully about every decision today. You can't put off those decisions any longer. Get going! Improvising when in comes to nutrition is no good for your health these days.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

Listen more to your body, it knows what it needs. Practice makes perfect, Aquarius. That requires plenty of patience.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20