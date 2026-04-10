Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Friday, April 10, 2026

Today's free horoscope for Friday 4/10/2026 - Daily Horoscope for every zodiac. | Take a peek at your star sign's future with astrology on TAG24!

Could love that moves mountains be coming your way this Friday? Or are storm clouds brewing at work? Your daily horoscope can tell you what kind of energy is on the horizon.

Your free horoscope on Friday, April 10, 2026

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Friday, 4/10/2026. © 123rf.com/tatianakost Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, and Sagittarius: The moon is in its last quarter in Capricorn. This practical lunar energy is encouraging many zodiac signs to purge what is no longer serving them. Daily Horoscope Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Thursday, April 9, 2026 Is it time for you to make a change in your relationships? Or do you need to update your wardrobe? Astrology uses the stars to make sense of the energy coming this way and inspire you to greater happiness. Do you dare to open your heart and soul to the wisdom of the horoscope?

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

You're less spry than usual, and that makes you cranky. Try not to squabble with those around you. You've got your friends, but you're still looking for your soul mate.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

Your mind makes you a keen observer. You see and understand connections quickly, even the hidden ones. Don't be so uptight about money. You've saved long enough. Get yourself a treat.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

If you can keep a level head, a productive phase awaits. Watch yourself, you can be volatile. A new love may have you thinking you're in heaven.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

You're still lethargic and weak. You want to hide. Be open about your situation. You've got to do the work if you want the rewards.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

It's important to be patient and keep looking for answers. Clarity will save you a lot of disappointment. You're smart and know how to use the advantages that come your way.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

It's high time you watched what you eat. Your achievements are filling your bank account. Don't let that success get to your head.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

Eros is sending you all the fun vibes. Your charisma is irresistible. Get out there! Travel and have fun. Worries will give you aches and pains. Confide in someone.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

What you need is a foot massage. Your body is trying to tell you what it wants. Make sure you listen, Scorpio.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

Try not to offend others with your comments. Take some time out to come to peace with yourself. You know how to balance all those desires.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

Stop trying to please everyone else. You've only got to prove it to yourself. Loving thoughts will get you far.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

Listen to your inner voice. It's got the inspiration you need. You have tons of chances to enjoy yourself. Spend the time cultivating happy memories with your loved ones.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20