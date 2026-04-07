Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Tuesday, April 7, 2026
Are the stars in the right position for big changes? Your daily horoscope for Tuesday has the scoop. Find out if you should be focused on romance or creative endeavors.
Your free horoscope on Tuesday, April 7, 2026
Going after big dreams takes courage and heart. To get the big wins, you'll have to set your fears aside and take fate into your own hands.
Each zodiac sign – Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Virgo, Leo, Libra, Sagittarius, Scorpio, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces – is affected by the movements of the planets and stars in unique ways.
The moon is waning in the fiery sign of Sagittarius. This lunar energy can be very motivating.
For a little more harmony and satisfaction, a moment of reflection is always worthwhile. The stars can help you take a beat.
Your horoscope has the message you need!
Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19
Don't rely on others. You've got to do this yourself. You want an adventure, but your boo doesn't. This can lead to tensions.
Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20
You haven't been listening. A good friend has been trying to tell you something for a long time. You're in the mood to fix everything right now. Rash action might throw your partner for a loop.
Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20
You have to make a change if you want your health to improve. Your emotions are threatening to boil over. Be honest and share what's on your mind. Tenderness is what you crave.
Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22
You know where your heart belongs, but you still love flirting. What are you looking for? Someone put butterflies in your tummy.
Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22
Sometimes you shine thanks to the light someone sends your way. Speak your mind. Don't let tension build.
Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22
The stars are aligned for loving. Make the most of this energy. Friends aren't there to answer your beck and call. You've got to cultivate those relationships.
Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22
Stay out of the line of fire, and keep a low profile. Plan lots of family activities.
Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21
You're feeling a bit sluggish. Your work is brilliant. Keep up those determined moves.
Sagittarius horoscope: November 23 to December 21
You have to deal with a very stubborn opponent. Be careful. You'll attract the right ones like a magnet.
Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19
Stay neutral. Don't interfere with your friend's problems. You'll find your social calendar full soon.
Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18
Use your better judgment, but don't go it on your own. You should be making decisions with help.
Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20
You have to keep your immune system in mind. Give it what it needs, Pisces. Don't stop pushing until you've got the info you need.
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