Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Friday, January 16, 2026

Today's horoscope for Friday, 1/16/2026 - Daily Horoscope for every star sign. ✓Free ✓Updated daily|Take a peek at your future on TAG24!

The daily horoscope reveals what the stars have in store for you this Friday. Take your future into your own hands with the help of astrology!

Your free horoscope on Friday, January 16, 2026

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Friday, 1/16/2026. © 123RF/thelightwriter Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces: Find out what advice astrologers have for you this Friday, January 16. Should you scale things back, or is it time to come out of your shell? Daily Horoscope Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Sunday, January 11, 2026 Let the horoscope guide you as you navigate all the day's challenges and opportunities. Every zodiac sign can find personalized advice based on their unique circumstances. What are you waiting for? The inspiration you need is right here!

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

When the going gets tough, stick to your principles. Don't let others shake your confidence in your convictions. If you try to fool your partner, they will find you out.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

You will have to make a difficult decision with your family. It's best to let your instincts guide you. You shouldn't put aside all of your own needs out of compassion for others. Make sure you are also taking care of yourself.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

Small gifts and signs of affection show friends how much you care. This also applies to relationships. Why not come up with a special surprise for your sweetheart?

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

Your passion and intensity will capture someone's admiration. It's time to break out of your daily routine. Plan a trip to get a change of scenery.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

Don't be afraid to ask experienced people for advice when you feel unsure. This is a good way to avoid mistakes. Others will appreciate your openness and honesty.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

If you are consistently giving more than you receive in a relationship, it may be time to rethink that connection. You should feel valued and wanted in a partnership or friendship. Give yourself a pat on the back – you've done a great job at work!

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

You are up to your ears in work. Don't let the stress overcome you; make sure you are still taking time out for yourself. Not everyone has your best interests at heart. Beware of false flattery.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

Find a select group of friends you enjoy hanging out with and with whom you can talk openly. Cultivate those relationships. Soon you will need that strong support network.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

An encounter with your crush might not go as planned. That's okay – there's always next time. A wonderful day of opportunity awaits. Savor the good times, and live each moment to the fullest!

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

Someone you respect will soon let you down. This can be difficult to deal with emotionally. Be open about your feelings and also willing to listen.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

If you stay away from naysayers, nobody can dampen your good mood. You have a very active imagination. Indulge your fantasies, but don't get so caught up that you lose your ability to concentrate.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20