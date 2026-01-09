Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Friday, January 9, 2026

Today's horoscope for Friday, 1/9/2026 - Daily Horoscope for every star sign. ✓Free ✓Updated daily|Take a peek at your future on TAG24!

Let astrology reveal when and where luck will strike for your zodiac sign this Friday with the daily horoscope on January 9!

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Friday, 1/9/2026. © 123RF/ nexusplexus Libra, Virgo, Leo, Cancer, Gemini, Taurus, Aries, Pisces, Capricorn, Aquarius, Sagittarius, or Scorpio: no matter what your star sign is, there's one thing that applies universally. The energies radiating from the planets and constellations are rich resources for personal and professional growth. Whether you're looking for happiness in love, more resilience in health, or financial success, relying on the wisdom of astrology can bring you one step closer to your goals. Daily Horoscope Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Sunday, January 4, 2026 Trust in the power of the universe and your own limitless potential! Each new day brings great opportunities, and the daily horoscope is here to reveal them. With an open heart and mind, there's nothing you can't achieve.

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

Everything feels fun. You have a certain glow that attracts others. Enjoy being around people today and share your positivity. Joy and lightness are not gifts that should be squandered.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

Your relationship suffers because your tend to be extremely reserved. This lead to misunderstandings with your partner, who needs you to open up and show more of your true self.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

You won't get far with illusions, Gemini. Only facts, grit, and perseverance will get you where you want to go. That requires your body to be in sync with your overactive mind. Rest more!

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

You tend to get upset far too quickly and then feel sorry for yourself when it causes conflict. Take some time to be by yourself and reestablish balance. You have the ability to regulate your emotions better.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

Many of your fears are completely unfounded. No one expects the world from you. Analyze situations carefully and remain confident in your capacities. You've got this, Leo!

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

Emotions are running high and you're not able to avoid conflict. Be considerate of others, and don't take anything personally today. Talking to your partner will help calm you down.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

You can easily maintain a good physique by dedicating even 10 minutes a day to exercise. The benefits will extend far beyond your fitness levels. You need more movement to achieve inner balance.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

It's best not to insist on maximalist demands today. A fruitful cooperation is in danger of breaking down. You cannot avoid choosing an unconventional path now. There is no other way to move forward.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

You feel full of energy today, don't spend it all on mundane tasks. Enjoy some time exploring your creative side and follow your heart, Sagittarius. Singles may have some unexpected encounters.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

You are on the road to success, but will only get ahead with prudence and foresight. Don't rush into anything today, there are dangers lurking behind propositions that may seem attractive at first glance.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

Singles have a difficult choice to make. Are you ready to commit, or will romance stay on the surface level? You could do with a period of deep reflection that goes beyond short-term plans and needs.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20