Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Friday, March 20, 2026
You're more powerful than you think! The stars can help you reach your full potential on Friday if you tap into the wisdom of the daily horoscope for March 20!
Your free horoscope on Friday, March 20, 2026
Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces: there is some bold energy in the air this Friday.
That's because the Sun and the Moon are in the often rash sign of Aries. Today could be perfect for taking charge of destiny and making things happen!
Your horoscope can help you assert yourself and go for your goals.
Make the most of the celestial vibes coming your way. Maybe love is about to shake up your world, or perhaps a real change is coming your way.
Let the stars be your beacon to the future!
Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19
Exercise patience. Not everything can always go your way. Your love life is trying these days. Don't let the tough stuff discourage you.
Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20
Take some time out to reflect on your thoughts. You've found the person of your dreams. If you can, you'd stick to them like glue. Be open about your feelings.
Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20
Soak up beauty, and think on it when you're in the thick of it. Singles need to get themselves out there. Romantic success is near, be patient.
Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22
You know how to wiggle your way to the top. Give in to that longing for joy, pleasure, and love. Your partner will be thrilled.
Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22
Hold on a bit longer; you've almost made it to cloud nine. Pay attention to the undertones and details in that conversation. The person you're talking to may have something different in mind.
Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22
Share some of your vibrancy with someone who needs a boost. Be on the lookout for love; it could be around the next corner.
Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22
You can say hurtful things in the heat of the moment. If you're not feeling good about your body, now's the time to make a change.
Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21
You're not as grounded as you'd like. Stay critical of those external vibes. Cupid's arrow can hit hard when you're traveling.
Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21
Singles who dare to show their feelings will wiggle their way into a special person's heart. It's easier than you think, Sagittarius. Be bold!
Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19
Be careful, you're really off balance. Any diligence and enthusiasm you can muster will help you get through that mountain of work that's been sitting around.
Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18
Keep your wits about you, Aquarius. You have the power to make the most of your opportunities. Don't forget to get some fresh fruit and veggies in you.
Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20
Standing up for yourself will score you points at work. Even if you're naturally careful, there's no way to completely avoid pitfalls today. Stay calm, and you'll manage to overcome them.
Cover photo: 123RF/niserin