Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Friday, March 20, 2026

Today's free horoscope for Friday 3/20/2026 - Daily Horoscope for every zodiac. | Take a peek at your star sign's future with astrology on TAG24!

You're more powerful than you think! The stars can help you reach your full potential on Friday if you tap into the wisdom of the daily horoscope for March 20!

Your free horoscope on Friday, March 20, 2026

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Friday, 3/20/2026. © 123RF/niserin Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces: there is some bold energy in the air this Friday. That's because the Sun and the Moon are in the often rash sign of Aries. Today could be perfect for taking charge of destiny and making things happen! Your horoscope can help you assert yourself and go for your goals. Daily Horoscope Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Monday, March 16, 2026 Make the most of the celestial vibes coming your way. Maybe love is about to shake up your world, or perhaps a real change is coming your way. Let the stars be your beacon to the future!

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

Exercise patience. Not everything can always go your way. Your love life is trying these days. Don't let the tough stuff discourage you.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

Take some time out to reflect on your thoughts. You've found the person of your dreams. If you can, you'd stick to them like glue. Be open about your feelings.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

Soak up beauty, and think on it when you're in the thick of it. Singles need to get themselves out there. Romantic success is near, be patient.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

You know how to wiggle your way to the top. Give in to that longing for joy, pleasure, and love. Your partner will be thrilled.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

Hold on a bit longer; you've almost made it to cloud nine. Pay attention to the undertones and details in that conversation. The person you're talking to may have something different in mind.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

Share some of your vibrancy with someone who needs a boost. Be on the lookout for love; it could be around the next corner.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

You can say hurtful things in the heat of the moment. If you're not feeling good about your body, now's the time to make a change.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

You're not as grounded as you'd like. Stay critical of those external vibes. Cupid's arrow can hit hard when you're traveling.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

Singles who dare to show their feelings will wiggle their way into a special person's heart. It's easier than you think, Sagittarius. Be bold!

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

Be careful, you're really off balance. Any diligence and enthusiasm you can muster will help you get through that mountain of work that's been sitting around.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

Keep your wits about you, Aquarius. You have the power to make the most of your opportunities. Don't forget to get some fresh fruit and veggies in you.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20