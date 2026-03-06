Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Friday, March 6, 2026

Today's free horoscope for Friday 3/6/2026 - Daily Horoscope for every zodiac. | Take a peek at your star sign's future with astrology on TAG24!

Could Cupid have you in his sights, or do the stars have some profitable money advice? Friday's daily horoscope can help you find a direct path to the life you crave.

Your free horoscope on Friday, March 6, 2026

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Friday, 3/6/2026. Friday's daily horoscope has inspiration and advice from the stars. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces: Is today better for reflection or action? Your daily reading has wise words from the stars. Some signs may need to take bold steps, while others may need to stay put. Venus, the planet of love, is moving into the spicy sign of Aries today. That could mean romance is about to strike singles or turn up the heat for couples. Are you ready for sparks to fly?

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

Thanks to your ingenious strategies, you're ahead of the game again. Be nice to your boo; they don't always understand where you're coming from.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

You're an inspiration with your love of life! Right now, you're vibing and irresistible. You might be swatting flirts away like flies.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

When you lack tolerance, you can't expect others to be more forgiving. Money-wise, things are looking good, Gemini.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

People trust you. Try not to disappoint them. Don't overreact if not everyone is following your rules right now.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

You can't take a load off when there are fires to put out at work. If you think you've found the one, then it's time to take your relationship to the next level.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

Virgo, you're being hot and cold at work. Your thoughts are written all over your face. It's time to break out of that funk. It's not doing you any good.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

The ideas you cultivate now can help you gain a following and prestige. Once you're sure of your goal, you can soar. Make sure your plan is solid.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

Don't make more promises than you can keep just because you hate saying no. Everything is aligned for harmony with your friends.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

Even if you don't always agree with your loved ones, they've always got your back and best interests in mind. More fruits and veggies would do you good.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

Get ready to go for gold! You can win if you go for it. Share your desires with your love. They can't read your mind.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

Now's great for making new connections. Get ready for a promising time ahead professionally. You'll want to make the most of it, Aquarius.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20