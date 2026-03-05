Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Thursday, March 5, 2026
Your free horoscope on Thursday, March 5, 2026
Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces: can you feel spring creeping in?
The moon is waning, and Mercury is in retrograde. Does that make your zodiac sign one of the lucky ones?
A retrograde Mercury can make things tense, but also surprising!
Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19
It's all good and well to soak up positive experiences, but you've also got to face the difficult ones. Untangle your thoughts through writing.
Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20
Currently, dealing with other people is easy because you're balanced and calm. You can make your ideas reality if you present them with conviction and poise.
Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20
Stay calm when people share their feelings with you. What makes you think you know the right way forward?
Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22
Per usual, you've got everyone impressed. Negative vibes can steal your strength. If you can't focus, relax. Partial attention won't do your work any good.
Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22
Your humor is stellar, and that quick wit is cutting. A friend needs your attention.
Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22
Usher in a little more peace and quiet into your life. Cuddle up with a good book or just take a little break. Your skills and talents really bolster your community.
Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22
You know how to support others and make them feel confident and secure. Your strong personality has its advantages at home, but sometimes you've got to keep your thoughts to yourself.
Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21
Scorpio, you've got to get better at managing your energy. Sometimes you're overexcited and other times listless. Exaggerating will get you in trouble; stay grounded.
Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21
Stop saying "yes" when you want to say "no." Stay cool, Sag. You'll get through that difficult situation with clear, considered action.
Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19
You should make more of an effort to understand your love's worries. Your passion pushes you to a breakneck pace.
Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18
You're all about surprising your sweetheart. How about a moonlight walk? Know what's good for your immune system? Fruit!
Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20
Erratic emotions and mood swings make you unpredictable. If you want to manage your money, you can't go taking wild risks.
