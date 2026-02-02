Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Monday, February 2, 2026

Today's horoscope for Monday, 2/2/2026 - Daily Horoscope for every star sign. ✓Free ✓Updated daily|Take a peek at your future on TAG24!

Every day, astrologers analyze the movements of the stars and planets and share how they will affect each zodiac sign. Find out what opportunities await you in the daily horoscope for February 2.

Your free horoscope on Monday, February 2, 2026

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Monday, 2/2/2026. © 123rf.com/artemisia1508 Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces: Each zodiac sign has its special strengths and areas for improvement. Honest reflection on your past is important if you want to find harmony in the future. Don't be afraid to confront those darker moments and to forgive yourself. Now is the time to be extra mindful about your health. Check out Monday's daily horoscope, and let yourself be guided by the wisdom of the universe!

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

You can't stand being patronized, but the other person might not mean to make you feel that way. Communicate openly and honestly. You will need to show a little more self-discipline to manage your big to-do list.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

If you are not making good progress, then switch up your routine. Sometimes a change of scenery can work wonders. Physical movement will also help to get your ideas flowing.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

Limiting the new projects you take on will save you a lot of trouble. Make sure you are developing good relationships with your boss and co-workers. This will be important down the line.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

You are still burdened by a serious disappointment in love. Try to let it go! You will receive lots of positive feedback, which should silence the naysayers.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

The healthier you eat, the better off you will be. It's good to remain somewhat skeptical, but don't let yourself get swallowed by negative thoughts. Be careful not to burn your bridges.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

Don't get so bogged down that you lose sight of the big picture. Work on finding balance and channeling your emotions in productive ways. You strive for togetherness and closeness. Learn to deal well with criticism.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

Don't deviate from your path, no matter what distractions come your way. Trust in your ability to see things through to the end. Remain calm even when delays put you under time pressure.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

You are physically present, but your thoughts are often far away. You are looking for new inspiration and challenges. A romantic adventure is on the horizon.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

Show your willingness to talk, especially if there is something important to clarify in your relationship. If you play with fire, don't be surprised when you get burned!

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

You have good chances of success! Don't let up until you've reached your goal. Don't forget to take time out for peace and quiet. You've been under a lot of tension for too long.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

It's great you have learned so much lately, but those lessons will mean nothing if you don't put them into action. You will finally get the praise and recognition you deserve.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20