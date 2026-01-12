Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Monday, January 12, 2026

Today's horoscope for Monday, 1/12/2026 - Daily Horoscope for every star sign. ✓Free ✓Updated daily|Take a peek at your future on TAG24!

Are you aware of the power and potential inside of you? Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces: Astrology can help you look deep inside yourself to discover who you really are. Use every opportunity to broaden your horizons and challenge your preconceived notions. This will help you realize what your true goals are in life. Remember: you aren't alone on your journey. The horoscope can help you make wise decisions every step of the way!

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

You are feeling argumentative and rebellious at the moment. It's better to postpone a discussion with your sweetheart until you are in a better headspace.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

Everything is going according to plan at work, and you are able to impress with your strong performance. Just keep it up, and success will come your way. Things are about to get interesting in your love life!

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

Don't idealize others. Focus on yourself, and don't be afraid to show off your skills. Singles, it's time to show your flirty side!

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

If you are feeling nervous, try to relax by diving into a good book or movie. When you are committed to something, you are driven by a strong desire to succeed. "All or nothing" is your motto.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

The stars aren't in a favorable position for finding love, but that doesn't mean it's impossible. Meet up with friends who make you feel relaxed and at ease.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

If something is bothering you, don't be afraid to discuss it with your partner. Be careful to divulge your plans only to people you trust.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

You feel like you are surrounded by people who don't have your best interests at heart. It's good to be cautious, but don't let your fears hold you back. You can't postpone decisions forever. Trust your instincts.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

You are struggling to concentrate. Prioritize the essentials, and do what you can. Sometimes, you are too honest to the point of being hurtful. Learn to show a little more compassion.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

You have a quick mind and are good at recognizing connections. This will serve you well. You have a lot of energy to take on difficult tasks.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

Breathe deeply to let go of stress. Sometimes, you are a little too rough with others. You won't get far that way! Work on being gentler with your words and actions.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

You have a strong desire to ditch all responsibilities and indulge your cravings for pleasure and comfort. Don't let yourself become too idle. If someone has won your heart, you tend to cling.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20