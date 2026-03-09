Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Monday, March 9, 2026

Today's free horoscope for Monday 3/9/2026 - Daily Horoscope for every zodiac. | Take a peek at your star sign's future with astrology on TAG24!

Are you feeling out of sorts? Or is Monday's energy fueling new ambitions? Your daily horoscope for March 9 can help you sort out those emotions!

Your free horoscope on Monday, March 9, 2026

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Monday, 3/9/2026. © 123RF/hangaom Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces: the Moon is where your focus should lie today! A waning gibbous phase in the sign of Scorpio may make some feel like they're on an emotional roller coaster. Others will find themselves wanting to take on new projects and challenges. The daily horoscope on March 9 can help you get your love life, career, and health on the right track. Daily Horoscope Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Saturday, March 7, 2026 Astrology can help you find happiness, harmony, and confidence. Let the stars give you some insight into the celestial vibes in your life!

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

Remember being reckless is dangerous, Aries. Motivating yourself to work out can be hard. Get moving with a group. It's a lot more fun and will help you stick to a healthy routine.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

Why so aloof? Your sweetheart misses your warmth, tenderness, and closeness. Those looking for love may find flirting irresistible today.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

Standing up for yourself in a sticky situation will make things easier. A positive disposition will get you farther than criticism. Don't skimp on the praise. It's the best way to motivate your whole family.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

Too much of a good thing is sure to spoil you. You've got to focus on eating healthy. It's good for both your body and your mind.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

Worrying over past mistakes won't do you any good. You can get away with giving less than 100% at work, but it may create tension with your coworkers. Be strategic in the way you allocate time today.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

Don't stop now, put those plans into motion! You've got luck on your side. Set strict spending limits if you want to avoid the looming financial strain.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

You've settled some pesky partnership differences, and things are getting calmer. Still, true peace is a way off. Be on the lookout for things that bring you closer to your book. Love is your priority.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

Watch your words or you might get into trouble with your family. Slowly you're getting more ambitious. People are bound to notice. Try not to set the bar too high, Scorpio.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

If you keep neglecting your friends, you won't have anyone to rely on when things get rough. Good relationships are key for both your personal life and business.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

Only the best arguments will do in tricky financial situations. Good moods abound. Now's the time to share your dreams with someone special, Capricorn.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

Enjoy your vitality: dance, work out, or engage with stimulating hobbies. Spring has sprung and this energy is powerful. Are you ready for romance? Make harmony your top priority.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20