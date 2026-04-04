Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Saturday, April 4, 2026

The moon is in Scorpio this Saturday. Your horoscope can tell you what this mysterious lunar energy means for your star sign.

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Saturday, 4/4/2026. © 123RF/varka

The waning moon in Scorpio may have every zodiac sign daring to take deep dives.

Virgo, Libra, Capricorn, Gemini, Leo, Aquarius, Aries, Cancer, Taurus, Scorpio, Sagittarius, and Pisces: what mystery do you want to solve?

Are you bent on finding love? Or do you want to work on your career path?

The stars and planets are sending all different vibes. Astrology can help you make sense of this energy.

Your horoscope is a tool. Use it to find the way to the success you crave.