Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Saturday, April 4, 2026
The moon is in Scorpio this Saturday. Your horoscope can tell you what this mysterious lunar energy means for your star sign.
Your free horoscope on Saturday, April 4, 2026
The waning moon in Scorpio may have every zodiac sign daring to take deep dives.
Virgo, Libra, Capricorn, Gemini, Leo, Aquarius, Aries, Cancer, Taurus, Scorpio, Sagittarius, and Pisces: what mystery do you want to solve?
Are you bent on finding love? Or do you want to work on your career path?
The stars and planets are sending all different vibes. Astrology can help you make sense of this energy.
Your horoscope is a tool. Use it to find the way to the success you crave.
Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19
It's time to take care of your health, Aries. There are positive things to discover. You just need to look harder.
Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20
Sometimes your independence unsettles your partner, but it also makes them proud. Find time for your boo and don't hesitate to talk everything through.
Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20
Can you still really switch off? You need to take time out to clear your head. A change may bring a big challenge. You may need to make an about turn.
Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22
Only intelligent and entertaining people get you going. Set clear boundaries in that partnership. Some lines are meant to be sharp.
Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22
Look around, there's someone who makes your heart beat faster. Monopolizing your partner's time isn't nice. They've got their own goals and wishes.
Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22
When you're angry, you can blow up. Get yourself moving, even if you're short on time.
Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22
Stay on guard. Even though your mood is good, everyday life can prove exhausting. Someone is trying to make things difficult. Recognizing and giving little compliments are like magic spells, especially at work.
Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21
Watch out for data disasters. Save your hard work. If you want to win someone over, you've got to do it with real feeling.
Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21
You want praise, but what are you doing to get it? You've got the urge to do something meaningful.
Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19
Everything you start now, you'll bring to a successful conclusion. You've got real support at work. Passion consumes you and may gobble up your inhibitions.
Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18
You tend to overestimate yourself. Aquarius, your energy is waning. You don't have to start an argument just because you butted heads. Give yourself permission to be content.
Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20
Set more boundaries; you don't want your friends or anyone taking advantage of you. You're strong, resilient, and feeling good. Don't overshoot with all that enthusiasm.
Cover photo: 123RF/varka