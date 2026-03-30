Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Monday, March 30, 2026
The stars can help you ditch whatever's weighing you down. Let your daily horoscope help you reach for new heights!
Your free horoscope on Monday, March 30, 2026
How are you feeling this Monday? Did you wake up on the wrong side of bed?
Could problems in your professional and love life be messing with your head?
New courage and an open heart can help you find happiness and harmony.
Luckily, the moon is waxing in the grounding earth sign of Virgo.
Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces: use this energy to find a firm footing.
Your horoscope can help you find the stability you need. Let the wisdom of the universe help you build a strong foundation for your dreams.
Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19
Your charisma is fascinating. Go out, and you'll be the center of attention. Don't forget your mistakes in your former relationships, especially if you're starting something new. You can always learn from the past.
Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20
Don't take on too many activities at once. Otherwise, you'll exhaust yourself quickly. You can't consider every little detail, Taurus. You'll never get anything done.
Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20
If you want to get anything done, then it's time to turn up the charm and put on a convincing grin. Watch your pennies, Gemini. You keep spending more than is coming in. This next challenge will be a learning experience.
Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22
Your sweetheart has different priorities than you do. Show them you can be understanding. Fluttering from flower to flower like a butterfly is not your thing.
Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22
The stars are aligned for romance. Enjoy these vibes and take a step towards your love. They will be thrilled. Try not to interfere in problems that aren't your own. Wait till you're asked.
Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22
Know-it-alls can be a real pain. You're great at understanding complicated relationship issues and untangling them. Keep those feet of yours on the ground, Virgo.
Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22
Indigestion can be a real pain. It's time to throw old habits overboard. New challenges await you.
Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21
How much longer are you going to wait? You constantly show that you're understanding and generous. People appreciate you.
Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21
Don't criticize your boo. Praise their talents and strengths instead. A smile is the shortest distance between two people.
Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19
You'll be super mentally and physically resilient in the coming days. Drink water and watch your caffeine intake.
Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18
It's time to address the issue you've been putting off. Share what moves your soul. Soak in those intimate hours with your loves.
Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20
Listen to the right friends, and you might see the light. The partner of your dreams is waiting in the wings. Set clear signals now.
Cover photo: 123RF/jaboo2foto