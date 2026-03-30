Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Monday, March 30, 2026

The stars can help you ditch whatever's weighing you down. Let your daily horoscope help you reach for new heights!

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Monday, 3/30/2026. © 123RF/jaboo2foto

How are you feeling this Monday? Did you wake up on the wrong side of bed?

Could problems in your professional and love life be messing with your head?

New courage and an open heart can help you find happiness and harmony.

Luckily, the moon is waxing in the grounding earth sign of Virgo.

Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces: use this energy to find a firm footing.

Your horoscope can help you find the stability you need. Let the wisdom of the universe help you build a strong foundation for your dreams.