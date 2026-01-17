Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Saturday, January 17, 2026

Today's horoscope for Saturday, 1/17/2026 - Daily Horoscope for every star sign. ✓Free ✓Updated daily|Take a peek at your future on TAG24!

Let astrology inspire you in today's daily horoscope and find out now how the current constellations can affect you this Saturday.

Your free horoscope on Saturday, January 17, 2026

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Saturday, 1/17/2026. © 123RF/adiruch No matter how you're spending the day, a quick glance at your phone can give you the motivation you need through your free daily horoscope. The horoscope contains important cosmic messages for each zodiac sign – Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces – that can help you overcome obstacles and take control of your destiny. What do the stars have in store for you?

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

Don't rush into financial decisions now. Weight fluctuations are possible, so watch your diet.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

Your arrogant nature is no longer accepted by those around you. You're quick to help and advise others, but your support should not be taken for granted.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

Be careful not to be so gullible. If you, as a Gemini, put your hands in your lap today, you may not make any big mistakes, but you also won't achieve anything!

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

If your partner makes concessions to you, then you should do the same in return.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

Your love life will become more intimate and tender, and your pleasant charisma will act like a fountain of youth for your relationship. You can't get used to the fact that your sweetheart is pursuing their own plans, but you have to give them their freedom.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

Venus makes you extremely charming, so it's no wonder that hearts are flying to you. Be careful though – don't overdo it, and do everything carefully.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

You will be flirted with, as your lust is magically attractive right now. A difficult matter can finally be brought to a close. It's only thanks to you that everything runs smoothly.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

If you want, you can experience some very pleasant downtime today. Go for a walk, and use the unaccustomed peace and quiet just for yourself. The best way to make progress is to take small but smart steps!

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

Now is the time for activity and enjoying your own vitality, which can be lived out through exercise, dance, or sports. Expect that you'll have to complete something on your own.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

The deal that is proposed to you today will bring you some advantages – take it before someone else beats you to it. Any kind of exchange of ideas is now under a positive star.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

You have high expectations, but little energy to fulfill them. Many singles can be struck by a flash of love now. Charming and sensitive, you're ready for the great declaration of love. How enchanting!

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20