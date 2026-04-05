Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Sunday, April 5, 2026

Could today be full of steamy chats and meet-cutes, or will flirting be minimal? Check out your daily horoscope and see if Cupid is about to strike!

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Sunday, 4/5/2026. © 123RF/forplayday

The stars don't just have something to say about your love life; they can also clue you into what to do next to boost your health or move up in your career.

Do you need to step on the gas at work, or should you be focused on wellness and eating more fruit?

Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces: the waning moon is sending some wild energy right now.

The moon is in the searching sign of Scorpio. Some signs may feel the need to take some deep dives.

According to astrology, the movements of the stars sway in your life. Don't fret: TAG24 is here to give you the scoop on the heavenly bodies' influence.