Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Sunday, April 5, 2026
Could today be full of steamy chats and meet-cutes, or will flirting be minimal? Check out your daily horoscope and see if Cupid is about to strike!
Your free horoscope on Sunday, April 5, 2026
The stars don't just have something to say about your love life; they can also clue you into what to do next to boost your health or move up in your career.
Do you need to step on the gas at work, or should you be focused on wellness and eating more fruit?
Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces: the waning moon is sending some wild energy right now.
The moon is in the searching sign of Scorpio. Some signs may feel the need to take some deep dives.
According to astrology, the movements of the stars sway in your life. Don't fret: TAG24 is here to give you the scoop on the heavenly bodies' influence.
Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19
You don't even flinch at your college's little jabs. You know how to keep your cool. Don't let anything ruffle your feathers!
Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20
Focus on your partner's good side – that makes accepting their flaws easier. Your big dreams for success and moving up in the social scene won't let you rest. Don't rush into anything.
Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20
Find your own path. Sometimes dreams and reality don't completely align. Put all your eggs in one basket – you know what you're aiming for.
Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22
Don't make other people's problems yours. Sticking to your lane will decrease the pressure. You'll develop more self-confidence, power, and strength.
Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22
Give yourself more time to chill and rebuild your strength. Don't expect satisfaction at the snap of your fingers – it takes time.
Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22
You could be losing your grip on the facts. If you can't break into that business, you shouldn't be blaming others.
Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22
A sweet confession will raise your heart rate. If you're busy, it'll be tricky to get everything done. Do your best to stay calm and relaxed.
Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21
Pay attention to your health: it's the key to pursuing your goals. You've still got a lot to do and can't find peace. Exercise some restraint in spending and daydreaming.
Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21
Remind your bestie to be objective. Your boo is unhappy that you don't have time for them, so plan that romantic dinner.
Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19
Stop being so nitpicky about everything! Perfection is impossible, Capricorn. Some compromises will have to be made. You don't have to blame others.
Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18
You're not always sure if you're up for all that responsibility. Listen to your inner voice. You know what fits your personality.
Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20
The stars will be smiling on romantic relations in the coming days and weeks. You'll outshine your foes with your brilliant arguments.
Cover photo: 123RF/forplayday