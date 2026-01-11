Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Sunday, January 11, 2026

Today's horoscope for Sunday, 1/11/2026 - Daily Horoscope for every star sign. ✓Free ✓Updated daily|Take a peek at your future on TAG24!

Look to the stars to gain some deep insights into your past, present, and future. The daily horoscope for January 11 has the scoop on what to expect this Sunday!

Your free horoscope on Sunday, January 11, 2026

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Sunday, 1/11/2026. © unsplash/Tinashe Mwaniki Whether you're an Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, or a Pisces, the stars and planets have wisdom to share with you! In matters of love and work, finances and health, understanding your circumstances is the first step towards achieving your goals. Astrology doesn't just deal with what's yet to come. It ties past and present to the future, giving you the big picture. Trust in the power of the universe to reveal deeper truths about yourself and those around you. With an open heart and mind, life's mysteries can be deciphered. The daily horoscope is here to help you start that process!

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

Your energy levels are rising and you are finding yourself again. Avoid arguments, you currently lack the calm and objectivity necessary for successful communication. Today should be about reflection.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

Things aren't go according to plan financially and you're at risk of falling by the wayside. A strong romantic urge sweeps you away and makes it difficult to concentrate on the mundane.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

You're more in the mood for fun and games than hard work, but someone will challenge you to rise to the moment. Be prepared to take on a new attitude if you feel like there hasn't been enough progress.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

Only perseverance will get you out of your current bind. There's just no avoiding a difficult time. Fortify yourself by resting, eating healthy food, and taking every opportunity to exercise outdoors.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

You're taking on far too much responsibility in your personal life. Finally learn how to say no, Leo. Your passionate nature may lead to clashes with equally stubborn personalities.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

Love is in the are and you want to breathe it all in. There's a fire in your heart that threatens to scorch your existing relationships. Temper it by thinking before you speak today.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

Remember: a willingness to help can easily be exploited, so don't let other take advantage of you. A stable and lasting relationship is what you need now, not mere flirts and affairs.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

You score points with your partner by being willing to listen and putting yourself second. Ultimately, though, you'll need to come to a more lasting arrangement. You can easily maintain your good physical condition by doing less.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

As beautiful as the dream of perfect love is, you live in reality. Adjust your expectations if you want your relationships to last, Sagittarius. There are opportunities for major changes in your life just around the corner.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

Recharge your batteries regularly with periods of relaxation. No one benefits from you working yourself to exhaustion. Try to reactivate your creative abilities again and introduce some variety in your life.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

Remain skeptical about propositions that seem too good to be true. Not everything is as it seems with a person you've put your trust into. Look deeper into things, Aquarius.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20