Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Sunday, January 25, 2026

Take a look into the future and escape from your past, but remember that you can only influence your life situation in the present moment with your daily horoscope.

Your free horoscope on Sunday, January 25, 2026

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Sunday, January 25, 2026. © 123RF / mihno All zodiac signs – Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces – are encouraged to recognize their own strengths as well as their weaknesses. This knowledge will make you aware of your potential for growth and how you can use your energy in a targeted way in every area of your life. However, there are times when reason can get in the way of issues such as love, career, and health, and relying solely on your feelings may seem unsafe and cause some discomfort. Dare to listen to your heart. Everything you need in your life is within you. The celestial bodies remind you of this cosmic truth with their personal messages.

Aries horoscope: March 21 to April 20

If you've found the right partner, then intensify the relationship. Now it's a question of who has the bigger financial cushion.

Taurus horoscope: April 21 to May 20

Status symbols say nothing about a person's real ability. Just do a good job, and the rest will take care of itself. Remember your promise – if not, it could cause you grief.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 to June 21

Only experience teaches you wisdom, as has now been clearly demonstrated once again. Don't promise more today than you can keep just because you can't say no. You're not doing anyone any favors.

Cancer horoscope: June 22 to July 22

Despite your strong charisma, you sometimes appear solitary and do not feel comfortable in the company of many people. Only bright minds ascend the throne of success.

Leo horoscope: July 23 to August 23

You need a partner you can rely on. Bear in mind that your thinking may be affected by your emotional fluctuations, so don't put all your eggs in one basket.

Virgo horoscope: August 24 to September 23

The problems at work will disappear on their own and you will soon realize that your thoughts were unnecessary. A timely retreat will bring you unexpected benefits. You just have to make up your mind as soon as possible. Don't hesitate!

Libra horoscope: September 24 to October 23

A financial decision should be in your favor. Even if things don't go the way you want them to, just wait and see.

Scorpio horoscope: October 24 to November 22

You will reach your goal with unusual but realistic ideas. Remain private, however, and do not divulge any secrets.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 23 to December 21

Leave it alone! Clinging in your love life causes problems. Save your diversionary tactics for another day.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 to January 20

You meet new people who support you in your professional development. An urgent problem arises. Old contacts can prove useful. Don't be afraid to ask for help in the right place!

Aquarius horoscope: January 21 to February 19

Your career promises a lot of variety. Sometimes it almost gets too much for you, as not everything always goes according to plan. Have a relationship day at least once a week, where you can cuddle up and discuss any problems in peace.

Pisces horoscope: February 20 to March 20